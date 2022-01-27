Offshift Trading 38.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.45 or 0.00034522 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $55.92 million and $6.07 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,042.38 or 0.99903524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00399156 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

