DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Achieves $340,522.66

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. DAOventures has a market cap of $340,522.66 and approximately $42.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009914 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

