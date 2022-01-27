Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 876.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.32. The company had a trading volume of 81,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,244,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

