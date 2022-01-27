The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 19.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.3% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.00. 53,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

