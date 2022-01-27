Zacks: Analysts Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce sales of $253.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.40 million and the highest is $262.54 million. Abiomed reported sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abiomed by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock traded down $20.78 on Monday, hitting $276.36. 18,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,315. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $336.28.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

