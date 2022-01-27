Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.59. Accenture posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $10.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

ACN traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.21. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

