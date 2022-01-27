S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives GBX 875 Average PT from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.81).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SFOR stock traded up GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 487.89 ($6.58). The company had a trading volume of 1,102,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,243. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 574.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 682.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -108.11.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,766.73). Also, insider Martin Sorrell acquired 10,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,696.17).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

