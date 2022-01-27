OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

