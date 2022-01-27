Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

WAB traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.82. 34,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

