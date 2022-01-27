Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.36 Average PT from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $169,991,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $24,154,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $13,674,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 11,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,566. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

