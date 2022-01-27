FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,236. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

