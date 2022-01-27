$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON reported earnings of ($2.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,958. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $479.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

