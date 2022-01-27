Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 8.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.34. 25,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 260,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

