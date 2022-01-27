Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 10,014 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.04. 56,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,862,051. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,591,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

