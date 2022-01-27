Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.81 ($3.19).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O2D. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR O2D traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €2.50 ($2.84). The company had a trading volume of 4,869,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.10.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.