Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $2.26

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 712,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

