The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BX stock traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.50. 410,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,496. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.