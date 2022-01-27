$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

CRI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. 21,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

