Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.26. 6,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.