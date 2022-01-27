Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.26. 6,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $128.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
