Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.21 EPS.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 58,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

