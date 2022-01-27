Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,146. The company has a market capitalization of $377.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

