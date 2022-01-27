Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

