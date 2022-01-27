GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

NYSE T opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

