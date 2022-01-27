Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

