$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report $762.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.19 million to $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $13,712,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPB traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

