Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The company has a market cap of $482.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

