Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,443. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.