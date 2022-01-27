Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
NYSE:TDC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,443. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
