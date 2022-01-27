International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 248,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

