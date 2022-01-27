Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $220.78. 101,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

