Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.29). PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 1,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

