Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after acquiring an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.34. 59,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

