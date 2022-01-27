Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $226,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $266.77 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

