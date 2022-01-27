Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 2,500 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.2% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

Accenture stock traded up $10.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $340.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,427. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.