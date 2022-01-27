Scotiabank Cuts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$42.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.05.

Shares of NPIFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

