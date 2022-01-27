Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $31,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $1,485,353. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

