SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,638. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

