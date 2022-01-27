Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. 22,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

