CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CommScope by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 224,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,752. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

