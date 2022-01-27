Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.40

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $8.17. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 1,442 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of 100.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington.

