Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 8.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.46. 44,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 391,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

