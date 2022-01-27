Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after purchasing an additional 485,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.