Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 3934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after purchasing an additional 485,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
