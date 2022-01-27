JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

