Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

WASH stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

