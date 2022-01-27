Analysts Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Price Target at C$44.86

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$27.51. The company had a trading volume of 452,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.01. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.37 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,242.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

