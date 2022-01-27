Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Target Price at C$42.50

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FTT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.01. 170,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,816. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.