CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. CACI International updated its FY22 guidance to $18.14-18.57 EPS.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $20.39 on Thursday, hitting $245.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,061. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.40.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

