goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$240.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EHMEF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 407. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

