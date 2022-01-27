Desjardins Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $916,455,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.