CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.46

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.46 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 121503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 119,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 134,988 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 336,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

