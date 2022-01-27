The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.